Caring and Sharing of South Walton will host its 10th annual spring fashion show and luncheon, Spring into Fashion, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Vue on 30A.

Tickets are $35, and guests will enjoy lunch and a fashion show, silent auction, DJ, photobooth, and a boutique set up with items that have been collected for months at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store.

“Our staff and volunteers work hard all year to ensure we have some great items to share and sell at the fashion show,” said Cindy Gervais, sorting room manager at Caring and Sharing.

More than 30 models will showcase three outfits each made up of clothing items and accessories that have been donated to the Caring and Sharing Fashion Show. After the event, items are available for purchase, and all proceeds benefit the mission of this long-standing, local nonprofit organization.

“We are looking forward to having the event at a new venue this year,” said Kim Hope, executive director of Caring and Sharing of South Walton. “This event has been happening for 10 years and is always a fun community event. We have a blast planning and executing it and are hoping to bring in some additional funds this year.”

All funds raised at the 10th annual Fashion Show will allow Caring and Sharing of South Walton to continue providing food, utility, prescription, and basic need assistance to residents of South Walton County. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Email caringsharingsowal@gmail.com for additional information.