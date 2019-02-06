One of Grayton Beach's newest attractions is working to bring a "high-pulse" atmosphere to the area, according to owner and chef Nikhil Abuvala.

Nanbu Noodle Bar — which Chef de Cuisine Albina Shaykhislamova said was named after the Japanese word for southerner — came onto the scene about a month ago and has since seen great support from the community.

"I wanted to create something that was a little more approachable, a lot more fun, that people want to go to," Abuvala said. "It's a hangout spot. We want people to come here and chill and come have sake, come have some beer, order some food and just be happy to be here."

Abuvala, who also owns Roux 30A, said that after seeing Shaykhislamova operate as sous chef there, he decided to give her more creative freedom.

"It's very traditional," Shaykhislamova said, and added they're working with different flavors to create light, but fulfilling dishes. "We're trying to make unfamiliar things familiar."

Some smaller things are still being worked out, she said, and some adjustments are being made to help the menu mesh with the beach vibe. Items include dumplings, pork belly steamed buns, a tuna poke bowl and shoyu chicken ramen.

"We're starting this trend called bikini ramen," Shaykhislamova said, dubbed that since many of their seasonal customers will probably be coming from or headed to the beach.

Abuvala, who graduated from Niceville High School, said though he's from the south, he sees himself as more of a city person and hoped to bring that style to life with Nanbu Noodle Bar.

"You've got your beach bars ... where you can go to hang out and you can have a good time with a bunch of people, but its still got that kind of rustic, beachy, backyard vibe," he said. "We're kind of missing the opposite of that, which is this kind of high energy, cool atmosphere, cool environment, kind of louder, I just say high pulse."

Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 5-11 p.m. Sometime in March, he plans to open the doors on Sundays form 5-9:30 p.m. and slowly start pushing back their hours, ultimately staying open until 2 a.m.

As far as Nanbu's future, Abuvala said franchise was too harsh of a word for what he was hoping to do, but that people could definitely expect to see a couple more locations later on.

"I want to continue growing," he said. "I love creating fun restaurants and I love making good food. As long as I can find more sharp people like Albina, and more chefs that have passion, then I can drive forward and we're going to continue to grow."

For more information, follow the joint's Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit its website at www.nanbunoodlebar.com.