1. Mardi Gras Parade/Festival

The Krewe de Yak’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival will be held Feb. 9 on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. The Street Fair and Car Show will begin at 11 a.m., and GrasFest will be the place to be for food, fun, and family-friendly entertainment celebrating the carnival season. The Grand Parade will roll at 3 p.m. Call 419-5977 or email krewedeyak@gmail.com.

2. Gumbo Festival

Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner at the 30th annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 12-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe and children's activities. A new Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach let’s you be the judge. Purchase tickets at www.sandestingumbofestival.com/.

3. The Market Shops Winter Concerts

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort presents the free 2019 Winter Concerts from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16 with Ron Adams on the main lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.