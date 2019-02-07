Bud & Alley's Waterfront Restaurant and Bar — already a classic South Walton stop — is expanding.

The project is under works and will include an 850-square-foot addition to the north side of the roof deck, a bell tower at the front of the building with an elevator, additional stairs, bathrooms on the first and second floors, and a new roadside bar.

With the new additions and the new boardwalk on the south side of the building, Bud & Alley's will be accessible from four sides.

"I don't call it an expansion, I call it an enhancement because really, what we're doing is enhancing the original Bud & Alley's experience, and we're making it more accessible to the public," said owner Dave Rauschkolb.

Rauschkolb said he's worked diligently to ensure his restaurants will remain open throughout the construction, and the Taco Bar will be placed in Raw & Juicy's former location. He said the only interruption patrons should notice is when the existing bar and roof deck is replaced between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Construction is expected to take about a year, Rauschkolb said. Architect Dhiru Thadani drew the plans that are being carried out by GLC Contracting.

The idea to expand began five years ago. That idea has now blossomed into a juggling act — maintaining quality of service during a big construction project — for Rauschkolb.

It's a challenge he said he welcomes.

"I'm going to be focusing on getting all of these construction projects finished and continuing to serve good food, good people and good times," he said.

Opening 33 years ago, Rauschkolb is one of Seaside's business pioneers.

"When we first opened the restaurant, this was beyond our wildest dreams," he said. "We knew that this area would eventually get discovered and people would come, but I'm so grateful to of had the opportunity to first, open a restaurant in this iconic town, and to have endured for 33 years and still be as excited about it now as I ever was."