Walton County District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell has been appointed to the Florida Association of Counties Water Policy Committee.

The Water Policy Committee was established during FAC’s Legislative Conference in November when the FAC membership identified its creation as a priority.

Glidewell will participate in his first meeting on on March 28 at the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee.

The committee will also meet during the following FAC conferences:

FAC Annual Conference: June 12 – 14, 2019, Hyatt Regency Orlando.FAC Innovation & Policy Conference: September 25-26, 2019, Sheraton Bay Point Resort.FAC Legislative Conference: November 20-22, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort.

The Florida Association of Counties' Water Policy Committee is comprised of 37 county commissioners from across the state. The committee will serve as the association’s voice when addressing water related policy concerns and provide a structure for the organization to recommend solutions.

The committee, created with a mission for counties to set policy priorities on the local, state and federal level, will take the lead in working with the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis who signed Executive Order 19-12 shortly after taking office, which emphasized the need to engage local government officials to help protect Florida’s vulnerable coastline and natural resources.