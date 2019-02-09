RED BAY — A suspicious fire destroyed a vacant house Friday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Crews from Walton County Fire Rescue and the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call about the blaze on County Road 183 South at 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from Walton County Fire Rescue. The single-story building was engulfed in flames when they arrived, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

The property owner said no one lived in the house, which had been abandoned for years, the press release said.

The cause of the blaze was believed to be suspicious, and the State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to investigate.