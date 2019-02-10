SANTA ROSA BEACH — Life-long healthy activity is important to all ages.

To help local residents, the Coastal Seniors of South Walton and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast have partnered to support recreational pickleball at the South Walton Club.

“We are so excited to be welcoming the Coastal Seniors into our South Walton Club,” Taylor Goode, Director of the Boys and Girls Club of South Walton said. “This time of year brings more seniors to our area and we are enjoying the friendship and warmth that this pickleball rec time has brought into our gym.”

Coastal Seniors have donated three nets to support open recreation pickleball that takes place every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in the South Walton Club's gymnasium.

The cost is $5 to participate. A membership card can be purchased for $30 which allows members to participate for just $2 per session.

"Everything is provided for you," said Sandy Gulak, director of the Coastal Seniors. "We have paddles and balls for beginners to use and we can teach you how to play in no time at all. Come out and join us for some fun exercise on six indoor courts, while supporting the BGCEC."