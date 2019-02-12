Who doesn’t like the song “Amazing Grace?” If there is a person that doesn’t love a good rendition of this classical gospel tune, I have not found them yet.

I travel a lot with my job, so my radio stays on about three different stations. Most of the time, I love my gospel tunes and I drive down the highway singing along, thinking that I sound just as good as Alan Jackson, so please don’t tell me anything different.

Our life is like a variety of songs. I don’t believe God wants us to feel guilty if we don’t like gospel songs, but again, “Amazing Grace?” You may want to check your spiritual well-being if that song does not resonate from deep inside your soul.

Sometimes our life needs a little Hank Williams Jr. lamenting the fact that “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down).” It may provide a bit of nostalgia regarding our old days of hitting the bottle a little too much. Although a memory, it’s still a part of our imperfect life.

Follow those with Dolly Parton’s classic, “9 to 5.” It was the perfect song during those years when we seemed to be working a lot more than 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. We can relate to these songs because we all live them at one point of our lives or another.

God gave us music to tap into that inner soul when nearly nothing else could. We will always remember that song that takes you back to when you were a kid, or the song playing when a loved one died. Songs will always grab our heartstrings and pull on them until we’re laughing or crying. Normally a cry from a song is as good as a laugh. It’s therapeutic.

A perfect drive home for me would start with a Narvel Felts’ version of “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” followed up by Elvis with “Moody Blue.” Last, but not least, I want to hear “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”

A drive home chatting with God, while listening to these musicians and songs, would make a bad day great or make a great day greater.

Oh, what a power a great song can do to make our day.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com