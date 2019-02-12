Hillcrest High School defeated Stanhope Elmore 75-19 Monday night at home in the Class 6A sub-regional round of the AHSAA girls basketball tournament. Audriah Fryer led Hillcrest with 13 points and Jada Richards added 12 points. Antoria Childress had 10 points. Hillcrest advances to the regional semifinals and will face B.C. Rain High School on Friday at Alabama State University.

Holt 51,

Southside Selma 43

Holt defeated Southside Selma High School in the sub-regional round of the Class 3A tournament. Sierra Carter led Holt with 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Kaitlyn Maneice added 15 points. Holt advances to the regional semifinals and will face T.R. Miller High School on Monday in Montgomery.

Selma 62,

Northridge 35

SELMA — Northridge fell short against Selma High School in the sub-regional round of the Class 6A tournament. Alana Green scored 10 points to lead the Jaguars. Lydia Paulette added seven points. Northridge completes its season with an 11-16 record.

PREP SOFTBALL

North River Christian Academy 19,

Kingwood Christian 7

Laura Rhodes struck out 17 and allowed seven hits in seven innings to lead North River Christian Academy to victory in its season opener.

Offensively, Ashley Nolder went 3-for-4, Caroline Boswell went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and Madison Sisk finished 2-for-4.

North River (1-0) plays Bessemer Academy on Thursday.