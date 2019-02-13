NEW ORLEANS (AP) " A Louisiana minister has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $202,000 in restitution for stealing government funds.

U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser, in a news release, says U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced 59-year-old Otho Schilling, of Mt. Hermon, on Tuesday.

Court records show Schilling, while pastor of a church in Bush, required the church to pay his personal expenses. These expenses included health and car insurance premiums, car payments and a personal land note in lieu of the church paying him a salary. From 2005 to 2016, Schilling also received Social Security payments in the amount of $1,728 a month.

Strasser says Schilling hid both his earnings and employment from the Social Security Administration and wasn't entitled to benefits he received.