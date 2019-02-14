Striving for excellence within Walton County is a senior at South Walton High School who was recently named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Gregory Garrett, 18, said that aside from being president of his high school's Student Government Association, holding a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.625 and logging around 200 hours of community service — including three mission trips — he's "a pretty average guy."

"I don't think there's any other school that would have given me the opportunities that I have now," said Garrett, who added he enjoys playing video games and shooting hoops in his spare time. "I really trust Superintendent (Russell) Hughes, and I think (the school board has) done an awesome job for me."

The program, which is in 54th year, selected more than 4,500 graduating high school students from the 3.6 million students across the country, according to a press release from the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office.

The release went on to say that students were selected based on leadership qualities, academic and artistic achievements, character and academic and local involvement.

Garrett said that in addition to his test scores, Principal Alexis Tibbetts played a big role in his selection after sending out a letter of recommendation covering his involvement.

"I'm super blessed to be in this position," he said. "I couldn't have done it without Dr. Tibbetts' or my teachers' support."

The number candidates will be narrowed down to 600 in early April, the release said, followed by another cut, with 160 finalists being announced in May.

Garrett said these select few will then take a week-long trip in June to Washington D.C. where they will meet with Rep. Matt Gaetz, President Donald Trump and receive the presidential scholars medallion.

Looking ahead, he was excited to see how the program played out. As for the future, he's received acceptance letters from the University of Florida, Florida State University, Auburn University and Florida Polytechnic University.

He currently plans to attend UF, where he hopes to get a bachelor's degree in computer science, before going on to achieve a master's degree in computer science and business.

"Leadership to me isn't all about image or anything, it's about working as hard as you can and being an example through how hard you work," Garrett said.