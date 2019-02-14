Walton County will soon gain more public beach amenities.

Following a ground breaking ceremony on Feb. 12, a new regional beach access is in the works for Dune Allen Beach.

According to Brian Kellenberger, director of beach operations for the Walton County Tourist Development Council, the project is expected to take around six months and is completely funded by a bed tax paid only by short-term visitors.

Kellenberger — who said planned renovations included parking, restrooms, a board walk and bike rack — said it would be a "great benefit to the immediate residing public by adding much needed public beach to the county inventory."

During the ceremony, the TDC and Walton County Board of County Commissioners were joined by members of the community in celebrating the beginning of construction on the first of three planned new regional beach accesses in South Walton.

The 1.51-acre of beachfront property located at 5999 W. County Highway 30A, which features 220 feet of beachfront space, was purchased for a price of $7.4 million in 2016.

“Our goal is to ensure continued ease of beach access in South Walton so both locals and visitors can experience our beautiful beaches,” said Jay Tusa, executive director of Visit South Walton. “By giving beach goers more options, we can ease pressure off of any single stretch of beach and ensure a great beach experience for everyone.”

Since August 2016, Visit South Walton has purchased seven beachfront parcels for a total of 748 feet of beachfront property to be used on three new regional access points, along with two inland properties — an investment of $25.6 million.

"As we add more regional beach accesses, we ease the pressure on any one stretch of beach and safeguard the quality of the Walton County experience now and for future generations," said David Demarest, TDC director of communications.

The other upcoming regional beach access will be in Miramar Beach — construction expected later this year — and Seagrove Beach, which will be built in 2020

“Providing our residents and visitors access to our beautiful beaches is critical to Walton County’s economy and way of life,” said Walton County District 5 Commissioner Tony Anderson. “This is something that’s very important to me, and it’s taken a tremendous amount of hard work and cooperation from a lot of people to make it happen. I’m glad to be moving forward to open a new regional beach access, and look forward to following through with our plans to add more in the future.”