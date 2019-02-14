Jonathan F. Putnam, who has written three exciting “who-done-it” mysteries set in the era of Abraham Lincoln’s Springfield days, is the guest author for a presentation, reception, and book signing at the Susan Buzzett Clementson Author Series, a program of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library.

The event will be held at the library on Feb 28. A private reception for PALS members (Patrons of Apalachicola Library Society) and those intending to join that day will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. ET. At 5:30 p.m. the public is invited for a presentation, Q&A with the author, and book signing.

Putnam is a graduate of Harvard Law School, a nationally renowned trial attorney, and Lincoln scholar. His critically acclaimed “Lincoln and Speed” mystery series books are fictional intrigues based on extensive research of the four-year period Abraham Lincoln and his close friend, Jonathan Speed, shared an apartment in Springfield, Illinois during the early part of Lincoln’s law career.

Putnam’s books include These Honored Dead (2016), Perish from the Earth (2017), and Final Resting Place (2018) which is based on Lincoln’s role as prosecutor in a sensational 1838 Springfield murder trial.

A fourth book in the series, A House Divided, will be released July 9. It is based on one of the greatest unsolved murder mysteries from Abraham Lincoln’s real-life trial cases, and is touted as the most captivating Lincoln and Speed mystery yet!

The Susan Buzzett Clementson Author Series program is produced in conjunction with PALS - Patrons of Apalachicola Library Society, to bring noteworthy national and regional authors to Apalachicola as a tribute to her memory, belief in the power of the written word, and the role libraries play in disseminating it.

Anyone interested in joining PALS may do so at the presentation and book signing on Feb. 28, or by stopping at the Margaret Key Library. The PALS membership fee is $25.