WALTON COUNTY — Two drivers were injured Thursday evening in a five-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 98 near Old Blue Mountain Road.

Randall Rhea, a 28-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach, was traveling west on U.S. 98 about 5:50 p.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Rhea failed to slow down for traffic ahead and crashed into the back of a Nissan UT driven by 25-year-old Jennifer Stanfill of DeFuniak Springs, the release said.

The impact caused Stanfill to hit the back of a another vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Harold Morris III of Freeport. Morris' vehicle then hit the back of a Jaguar driven by 33-year-old Janet Becker of Santa Rosa Beach.

Becker crashed into the rear of a Chevrolet driven by Sabrina Davis, 41 of Kathleeen, Georgia, the release said.

Becker and Stanfill were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries. Three juvenile passengers also were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital as a precaution.