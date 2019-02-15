A friend intends to cut down a few pine trees and then plant a group of three magnolia trees to provide privacy for an area of her yard. She is unsure of the type of magnolia to purchase. I am not acquainted with the exact size of the area involved, but I decided to try and help her choose an appropriate type of magnolia to plant as a privacy screen.

Five Magnolia trees are planted in our landscape. One (a deciduous tree) is planted on the left slope toward the bottom of the hill. I don’t remember the botanical name or even where I obtained the tree, but I was told the tree is commonly called a Cowcumber magnolia. Its large leaves are a paler green than the other magnolia trees in our yard, and in addition, the limbs are naked during the winter. The tree does not develop new foliage until late spring, and although a Cowcumber magnolia produces large, beautiful creamy-white flowers, no flowers have ever developed on our tree. That slow-growing tree is not a favorite of mine. I prefer the evergreen type of magnolia.

Another magnolia in our landscape is a Japanese magnolia, also a deciduous tree. The tree was planted several years ago, on the right side of our landscape, in level terrain on the top of the hill, and remains fairly small. The tree produces flowers that are medium sized and pink in color. The tree flowers in the spring and continues to produce a few flowers until fall. I don’t believe a group of these deciduous trees would serve well as a privacy screen.

Many years ago, two magnolia trees were given to me as small seedlings. They are either Swamp magnolias (Magnolia Virginia) or Southern Magnolias (Magnolia grandiflora). We planted them near the bottom of the hill, on the left slope. The trees are evergreen with large, oblong-shaped, dark green leaves. They have never flowered, but as they mature they will produce large, creamy-white, extremely fragrant flowers. These two trees are growing and eventually will reach a mature height that could be anywhere from 60 to 80 feet. The trees will have a very wide spread. They are located in a spot where they have room to grow tall and wide. At maturity, these two trees will be too large for the area my friend discussed.

The fifth magnolia in our landscape, Magnolia grandiflora “Little Gem,” is a smaller version of the Southern Magnolia. The tree is planted on the edge of the slope along the left side of our yard. I really like the small Southern magnolia tree. Planted at least 15 years ago, the tree has reached maturity, which is about 20 feet in height and 8 to 10 feet in width. An evergreen, “Little Gem” maintains its leaves year round, but drops a few leaves all year. The dropping of the large, slick, thick, leathery green leaves would be troublesome if we had pruned away the bottom branches. But by allowing the lower branches to remain, most of the leaf litter falls beneath the tree, where the material eventually decomposes. This tree produces large, white fragrant flowers. This is the magnolia tree I will recommend to my friend to use as a screen in her yard.

