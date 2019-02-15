Inlanta Mortgage celebrated the grand opening of its Destin office with a ribbon cutting Feb. 12.

Led by Regional Production Manager Balenda Hetzel, Loan Officers Bonnie Manthey and Melody Glasgow, and Loan Partner Rhonda Summers, the Destin office is Inlanta’s first office in the Panhandle and fourth office in the state.

“We are excited to kick off our 25th anniversary year with the opening of our new Destin office and are thrilled to have Balenda on board to lead this new team and key new business unit,” said Paul Buege, president and COO. “Our new location allows our company to grow into new markets that include Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia, as well as expand into new areas of Florida.”

Hetzel joins Inlanta with more than 17 years of mortgage experience, with expertise in VA, FHA and RHS loans, as well as condo loans. She often works with first-time homebuyers in helping them navigate the complexities in financing a home.

Manthey, who specializes in primary and secondary, FHA, VA, USDA and Conventional lending, has lived in the Destin are for more than 16 years. She is licensed in Florida, and her primary service areas are Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Panama City and Niceville.

A native of Pensacola, Summers has been in the mortgage business for more than two decades, with experience working in both banking and mortgage companies. She is licensed in Florida, serving predominantly Santa Rosa, Escambia, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties.

Glasgow brings 15 years of experience in both the mortgage and real estate industries and is currently licensed in Alabama and Florida. Her background as a real estate agent brings her a unique and knowledgeable perspective when working with clients.

“We are so pleased to become part of a company with a long history of financial strength and a tradition of delivering an exceptional customer experience,” Hetzel said. “I’m excited for our team to combine our deep mortgage expertise and market knowledge with Inlanta’s exceptional tools and resources that will enable us to serve our clients at a whole new level.”

Visit the Destin office at 225 Main St. Suite 14. For more information, call 850-499-4759 or visit Inlanta.com/branch/destin.