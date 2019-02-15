The Niña and Pinta, replicas of Columbus’ ships, will be docked at Baytowne Marina, 9300 U.S. Highway 98 W in Miramar Beach, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 4.

The Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.” In 2005, the Pinta, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil and was the first ship to sight land in the New World. Historians consider the caravel the space shuttle of the 15th century.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. Before him, the Old World and the New remained separate and distinct continents and ever since their fates have been bound together for better or for worse.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission charges are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for children ages 5 through 16. Children 4 and under are free. No reservations necessary.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member should call 1-787-672-2152 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com. A minimum of 15 at $5 per person is required. There is no maximum. For more information, visit www.ninapinta.org.