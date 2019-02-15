Thirty-seven dog teams from around the state of Florida spent last week competing for “Top Dog” honors to compete at the national level.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team, which consists of three K9’s and their handlers, brought home several honors from the USPCA Region 1 K9 Trials in Lakeland, Florida.

Deputy Steven Tector and K9 Drago earned their USPCA Certification for Patrol Dog 1 and earned national points. Drago is a 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd and has been with WCSO for three years. Tector has been with the agency for 11 years and has been a K9 handler for three years.

Deputy Damon Byrd and K9 Jester placed second in the Agility category. Jester is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, and has been with WCSO for just over a year. Byrd has been with the agency for five years and has been a K9 Handler for one.

Sgt. Kristin Pond and K9 Kayne placed first in outdoor/vehicles detection, second in indoor/rooms detection and second place in overall detection.

Kayne narrowly missed the title of Region 1 Top Dog for Narcotics by .83 of a point.

Kayne is a 10-year-old German Shepherd and has been with the agency since 2011. Pond has been with WCSO for seven years and has worked alongside Kayne since 2013.

“We are very proud of the relentless efforts of our K9 Team,” said Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson. “They went up against much larger K9 Teams and came home with amazing achievements.”