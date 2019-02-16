DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — People lined the streets Saturday celebrating Black History Month at the annual Black History Parade, which took pace at Baldwin Avenue and ended at the old Tivoli gym on Thomas Avenue.

Local businesses and community members passed out candy to bystanders as they drove their various vehicles. One van listed several businesses in the area owned and operated by African American men and women.

This year's National Black History Month theme explored the topic of "Black Migration" — how blacks were brought to America.

Black History Month began with Carter G. Woodson in 1925 when he and his organization announced Negro History Week. In 1926, the first event was celebrated during the second week of February that encompassed President Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday and Frederick Douglass’ Feb. 14 birthday.



In 1976, the week-long celebration expanded to a month, and Black History Month was officially recognized by a U.S. president, Gerald R. Ford. Since then, each president has issued a proclamation during this month.