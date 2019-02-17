MILTON — Here are highlights involving area students:

Area students have made it to the Georgia State University Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from Santa Rosa County include:

Andrew Keegan of Navarre

Joseph Goodroe of Gulf Breeze