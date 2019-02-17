It was standing room only in Birthright Alumni Hall Saturday afternoon to witness Stillman College basketball history on homecoming.

Leading by six points at halftime over Middle Georgia State University, the No. 5 Stillman Tigers went on a 28-6 run to start the second half to blow the game open. Stillman managed the gap the rest of the way to earn the 92-76 victory.

“It’s a game of runs. What got us going was action without the ball and ball movement,” Stillman coach John Teasley said. “Everybody was in tune together and that usually works out well for us.”

The Tigers (25-3) welcomed back forward Londell King on Saturday from a four-game absence due to a right knee injury. The Tallahassee, Florida, native had a double-double off the bench, pouring in 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

“I was a little nervous but I wanted to just come in and play my part,” King said. “I bounced back in the second half so I was glad I could do that.”

Ravion Henry led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points and added 10 rebounds. Senior forward Dantaveous Crawford put in 16 points and Prince McDaniel scored 15.

Saturday’s win capped an 14-0 home record for Stillman for the first time in school history. The Stillman alumni were also treated to the Tigers earning the No. 1 ranking in Urban Media’s HBCU Top 25 across all divisions prior to the game.

“It means everything to you as a coach for these young men to put the work in and it pay off,” Teasley said. “When you look out for each other, it works out for you in the end.”

Both teams shot an equal 16-for-38 from the field in the first half. However, Stillman outrebounded Middle Georgia 28-16 in the first half to take the 42-36 lead into halftime.

Stillman retains the top spot in the Southern States Athletic Conference holding a one game lead over Bethel University. The Tigers travel to Bethel on Thursday for a 1-2 SSAC matchup. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.