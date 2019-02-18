One way to spot an artist: Look which way the river's flowing. The creator will be the one striding against it. For Monday's Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra concert, "Hope and Splendor," Adam Flatt chose music by a pair of contrarians, showing off the orchestra with romantic pieces in the month celebrating Valentines.

"Music in the time of modernism (roughly the late 19th and early 20th centuries) was moving away from emotionalism and sweeping romantic gestures, and personal music that's affirmative," said Flatt, the TSO's musical director since 2012. "The trend was to move away from that stuff."

But the compositions of Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff and Paul Hindemith rowed proudly against that current.

"These two were contrary to their times. Hindemith's ('Symphonic Metamorphosis of themes of Carl Maria von Weber') was this great, blazing, triumphant, affirmative piece," Flatt said. It was the German composer's most popular work, adapting melodies from von Weber, including piano duets and the overture to "Turandot."

In his epic "Symphony No. 2," Rachmaninoff saw where the early modernist movement was headed, and defied it, Flatt said. "I am being completely oblivious to this move toward modernism; I'm wearing my heart on my sleeve."

Composed roughly 12 years after his first symphony debuted in an opening termed "disastrous," the second symphony helped turn the composer's life and career around in 1908, along with his exalted performance as soloist for his own "Piano Concerto No. 2." He'd fallen into a four-year depression after the earlier failure.

Sections of the "Symphony No. 2" could be familiar from the score of the 2014 Alejandro González Iñárritu film "Birdman," or from Eric Carmen's pop hit "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again," which borrowed its chorus and bridge from the third movement of Rachmaninoff's work.

"Hope and Splendor" will be performed at 7 p.m. Monday in the Moody Concert Hall on the University of Alabama campus. The pre-show Cheers ‘n’ Chat reception will be held in the Moody’s Choral Opera Room, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $40. For more, call 752-5515, or see www.tsoonline.org.