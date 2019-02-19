Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on the Destin harbor has scheduled the sixth annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival benefiting The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 31. BoJamz is a one day music festival featuring a silent auction and huge crawfish boil aimed at bringing the community together to raise money for a great cause.

This year, proceeds from BoJamz will go to benefit The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis. William Wright, a lifelong Destin resident, and his wife Magen have twin sons, Merritt and Campbell, who were born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). CF is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. There is some real potential for a cure so Boshamps is asking the community to come together to help.

BoJamz is making a name for itself along the Emerald Coast, drawing a larger crowd and more recognition each year. In 2017, more than 1,500 people attended BoJamz and even more are anticipated to come this year. Funds will be raised by collecting a $10 suggested donation at the door as well as a large silent auction featuring items donated by the community.

Headlining the music event will be Gravity A performs The Talking Heads, featuring Cliff Hines. Complete lineup for BoJamz is:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes

12:30-1:45 p.m. Blake Brock Band

1:45-3 p.m. Ben Loftin and the Family

3-4:15 p.m. The Good Lookings

4:15-5:30 p.m. Sway Jah Vu

5:30-7 p.m. Blackwater Brass Band

7-8:30 p.m. I'MAGENE

8:30-10 p.m. Gravity A performs The Talking Heads, featuring Cliff Hines