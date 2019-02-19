All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Annual Home Show: The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton Counties will hold the 40th Annual Home Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This show offers not only new and exciting products, but also informational seminars. Buy tickets at all Eglin Federal branch locations for $2 in advance. Tickets at the door are $5/person with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Fashion Show/Luncheon: Caring and Sharing of South Walton hosts of its 10th Annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon, “Spring into Fashion,” at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Vue on 30a. Tickets are $35, and guests will enjoy lunch and a fashion show, silent auction, DJ, photobooth, and a boutique set up with items that have been collected for months at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store. All funds raised will allow Caring and Sharing to continue providing food, utility, prescription, and basic need assistance to residents of South Walton County.

Chili Cook Off 2019: The Emerald Coast Parrot Head Club will hold its annual Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Destin Commons. Enjoy chili tasting and live music. Tickets are $15/advance at eventbrite.com and $20/day of event.

Spring Fling Charity: The Men of Resurrection presents its 10th annual Spring Fling Charity event at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 24 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. This fun family event includes lunch catered by Carrabbas, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, plus a magician and games for the kids. All net proceeds go to local charities. Last year, $27,000 was raised. Tickets are $12/advance and $15/door. Tickets can be purchased at Resurrection Catholic Church, at the door or call 513-295-4073.

Discover the Niña and Pinta: The Niña and Pinta, replicas of Columbus’ ships, will be docked at Baytowne Marina, 9300 US Hwy. 98 W in Miramar Beach, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 4. The public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $8.50/adults, $7.50/seniors, and $6.50/students 5 through 16. Four and under are free. No reservations necessary. For more information, visit www.ninapinta.org.

Seaside Prize Weekend: The Seaside Institute will hold the 27th Annual Seaside Prize Weekend Feb. 23-24, highlighting 2019’s award recipients and the significant contributions they have made to enhance the community. Along with the main awards ceremony on Saturday evening, the Seaside Institut will host a series of events throughout the weekend for members and ticket holders. For events and more information. visit http://www.seasideinstitute.org/seasideprize/.

Winter Community Programs: A Musical Presentation, “Living the Dream” with Dr. Cheryl Jones and Company, will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach.

StoryTeller Series: Emerald Coast Theatre Company offers the StoryTeller series, featuring” The Iliad,” adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, in a retelling of Homer’s classic story of the Trojan war and the clashing of its two greatest warriors, Achilles and Hector at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Theater patrons are encouraged to come early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $25/event. A subscription to all four is $90. Purchase tickets at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

BGCEC Annual Dinner: The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will hold its Annual Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Henderson Beach & Spa Resort in Destin. Complete with a sit-down dinner and awards program, the evening recognizes key volunteers, community leaders, donors, staff and Club members. Tickets are $50 and include dinner and a cocktail. All ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the BGCEC. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoastbgc.org.

Health Seminar: Sacred Heart Rehabilitative Services hosts a new Bodies-in-Motion free health seminar, “Running Injuries and Prevention,” at 4 p.m. March 1 at Sacred Heart at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway W, Unit 1, in Miramar Beach. To register visit healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

Americana Music Concerts: Enjoy the music of The Rough & Tumble from 6:30-8 p.m. March 2 in the Lodge at Camp Helen State Park. Admission is free. The Friends of Camp Helen will accept donations, all of which will be used to benefit the park.

Bernstein, Broadway & Beyond: To continue the worldwide celebrations of the Leonard Bernstein centennial in 2018, Sinfonia Gulf Coast teams up with Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James, star of the concert stage, screen and Broadway, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Bernstein’s oldest daughter, Jamie, to feature the best of Bernstein’s timeless concert and Broadway masterpieces including “West Side Story,” “On the Town,” and “Candide.” Bernstein’s oldest daughter, Jamie, will serve as host for the evening. The event will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50-$55.00/person and may be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Mardi Gras Dog Parade: The 16th Annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade is a fun time for you and your furry canine friends from 2-4 p.m. March 3 in The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Join in a unique parade dedicated just to dogs, with the theme Bone Appetite.

Fat Tuesday Baytowne Bash Parade: “Laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) with the free 17th annual Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Parade at 5 p.m. March 5 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pick-up trucks roll down the streets. The post-parade celebration continues into the night with street performers, "throws" tossed from balconies and parties at various village merchants.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Chris Alvarado at 7 p.m. March 6 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

March 13: Bay Bridge Band

March 20: Boukou Groove

March 27: Forrest Williams Band

April 3: The Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

April 10: Rumors

April 17: Boogie Fever/Big 80's

April 24: American Floyd

May 1: Casey Kearney

May 8: The Modern Eldorados

May 15: Forrest Williams Band

May 22: Lauren Saint Jane

May 29: Chris Alvarado

June 5: The Blenders

June 12: Gold & Motion

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

ECTC ‘Bad Dates’: Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele March 7-10. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: Dr. Neil Lamb presents a world class birding and photography tour up the Amazon at 6:30 p.m. March 7 in room 308/309 of the Student Services Building 400 at the Northwest Florida State College Niceville campus. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 907-321-3701.

• March 9: Work day and birding at Bay County Audubon’s Laidlaw Plantation to clear Hurricane Michael storm debris from forest trails in the birding habitat. Follow up with a guided wildlife survey. Bring hand tools, sack lunch, gloves and wear closed toe shoes and long pants. Meet at CVS parking lot at Oak Creek Shopping center in Niceville at 7 a.m. or the Publix on Hwy. 331 in Freeport at 7:30. Call 814-1276 or 774-9733.

•March 16: Join Bruce Purdy in a bird walk through some of Destin’s North Shore Bayside Parks. Be prepared to carpool and wear long pants and close toed shoes. Meet at the CVS parking lot at the corner of Hwy. 98 and Main Street in Destin at 7:30 a.m. Call 305 926-6030.

• March 23: Ron Houser, Bay County Audubon in a bird walk through Conservation Park. Meet at the Walton County Library at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 331 at 7 a.m. Bring a sack lunch and wear closed toe shoes and long pants. Call 774-9733.

• March 29-31: Members Retreat at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. Meet at the Shell Island Fish Camp, Cabin 9, at 5p.m. on the 29 to get a briefing on the planned birding expeditions for the 30 and 31. Call 210-343-9082.

Fish Fry Fridays: Saint Rita Catholic Church hosts a fish fry from 3-7 p.m. March 8 at 137 Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost for complete meal including drink and dessert is $10 and children under 10 eat free. Take out orders are available. Proceeds benefit community service programs including the St Vincent DePaul Society for the poor. Call 267-2558.

Book Sale: The DeFuniak Springs Friends of the Library book sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 9 at the Walton County Fairgrounds, Rte. 83 North in DeFuniak Springs. The pre-sale takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8.

Topsail Talks: The monthly educational discovery series presents Shipwrecks of the Florida Panhandle by the Florida Public Archaeology Network at 10 a.m. March 15 at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission. Call 267-8330. Registration required in advance at www.topsailparkfriends.org

CIC Golf Tournament: The 13th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 15 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Participants will enjoy lunch prior to play, refreshments from drink and food stops on the course and a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at the awards ceremony immediately after golf. Call 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

Baytowne LIVE

Enjoy the musical stylings of Stevie Hall from 7-10 p.m. March 19, 21, 22, 23, 26 and 28 on the Baytowne LIVE stage across from MooLaLa. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Moonlight Paddle: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach hosts a Moonlight Paddle from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 20. Experience Campbell Lake on a Ranger guided paddling tour. Participants must be experienced canoers/kayakers over 12 years old. Program is $40/person and includes watercraft rental, PFD, paddle, park admission fee, glow sticks, tram ride to Campbell Lake and a donation to the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park.

Bourbon Dinner Cruise: SunQuest Cruises is partnering with the Buffalo Trace Distillery for a Buffalo Trace Bourbon Dinner Cruise from 6:45-10 p.m. March 22 on the Solaris Yacht docked at Sandestin’s Baytowne Marina. The culinary adventure begins with an opening reception. This event is for ages 21+ and costs $100/person including a three hour cruise, live music and four-course meal, each course expertly paired with Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

Free tax preparation: Free Federal income tax preparation is being offered through April 15 for low to middle-income families and individuals, with special attention to senior citizens. This service is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. Taxpayers need to bring last year's tax return, Social Security cards for the taxpayer(s) and all dependents, picture ID, and all tax documents received. Taxpayers who wish to itemize deductions must bring appropriate documents. Find a more detailed list at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.

Walton County Coastal Branch Library

437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach

Monday — 12:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

850-267-2809

Freeport Library

76 Highway 20W, Freeport

Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

850-835-2040

Note: This location requires appointment sign-up in person.

DeFuniak Springs Library

3 Circle Dr., DeFuniak Springs

Thursday — 12-4:30 p.m.

850-892-3624

Biophilia Benefit Golf Classic: ​Biophilia’s first golf tournament will be held May 5 at Kelley Plantation Golf Course in Destin, beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players will play a round of golf, have heavy hors d'oeuvres, participate in a live auction, and interact with some live animals. To register or learn more, visit eowilsoncenter.org

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Baytowne On Ice: Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Baytowne on Ice. Ice rink is open Oct. 27 through Feb. 2. Hours vary daily.

30A Brew Tours: Gulf Coast Go provides South Walton’s only beer tour. The 30A Brew Tour will now make three stops over three hours at Grayton Beer Tap Room, Idyll Hounds Tap Room, and Grayton Beer Brewpub, beginning at 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the public parking on 283 South in Grayton Beach. The cost of the tour is $55 at https://gulfcoastgofl.com/30abrewtours.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.