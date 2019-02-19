Artist Lori Drew invites the community to take A Walk In The Park as her solo show opens at the Coastal Branch library March 1, featuring all new impressions of the natural beauty of the national parks.

Drew, 2017 South Walton Mixed Media Artist of the Year, said she wanted a new challenge for this exhibit.

“We’ve been hiking national parks each summer for 10 years, and I have beautiful photographs to use for inspiration. It felt like a good time to challenge myself with new palettes and a more diverse view of nature’s beauty,” she said.

The oil and cold wax artist is known for her peaceful representations of the Emerald Coast and its shorebirds. She steps out into a whole new creative world with this new collection, never before exhibited. Viewers will enjoy her impressions of Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, Acadia, the Rockies, Olympic, the Everglades and more. She promised to include several works from our local state parks.

“Like my paintings of our amazing beaches and coastal dune lakes, these works are not representational, but rather my impressions of the landscapes — both up close and from a distance," Drew said.

Mountains, waterfalls, wildlife, geothermal formations, swamps and rain forests, sand dunes and paths in the wilderness create a sense of peace for the artist, and her intent is to share that serenity with everyone through her art.

More information about Drew can be found on her website, www.loridrew.net. Her studio/gallery is located in Point Washington, and other works are available at East End Gallery in Inlet Beach and at The Front House Gallery at Emerald Coast Theatre Company.