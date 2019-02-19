The DeFuniak Springs Home & Garden Show will take place on March 23 at the Walton County Fairgrounds, 790 Hwy. 83 in DeFuniak Springs. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dozens of vendors will be there with artwork, hand-crafted jewelry, home décor, skincare products, honey and beeswax products, jarred and canned food items, garden décor, plants, fresh produce, clothing, crafts items and food vendors.

There will also be a tour of Walton County greenhouses for a select number of attendees.

There is no charge for the event but attendees are asked to bring a canned or other non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Liberty Area Food Pantry to aid local residents in need.

Pets are welcome but must be well trained and leashed at all times. Pet owners are responsible to clean up after their pets.

Organizers are still accepting additional vendors. For further information about the event, contact dfshags@gmail.com or DeFuniak Springs Home and Garden on Facebook. Calls will also be accepted at 850-307-3394.