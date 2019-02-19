SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Grayton Beer Company Taproom hosted a fundraiser for employees of The Red Bar on Sunday.

The concert raised $27,590.56 for the more than 100 people who lost their jobs due to the Feb. 13 fire that destroyed the iconic bar.

PHOTOS: View photos of the fire >>

Live music was provided by TKO, Cadillac Willy, The Wildlife Specials, The Graytones, The Shakedown and other guests.

Visitors enjoyed barbecue plates for purchase from Grayton Beach Brewpub. Complimentary beers from Grayton Beer Company and Oyster City Brewing Company were available with a suggested donation to the fund.

"Our brothers and sisters at The Red Bar needed the community to step up and they did so in spades,” said Jamey Price, president and founder of Grayton Beer Company. “It was our goal to bridge the gap between the fire and The Red Bar employees finding employment. We made great strides on Sunday."

The fire remains under investigation. Its cause has not been released.

According to a statement on The Red Bar's website, owner Oli Petit said he plans to rebuild "to the exact previous specifications — maybe with a better bathroom."

For those who wish to donate to the employee fund can do so by visiting GoFundMe.com/official-redbar-go-fund-me — the only GoFundMe account that is officially endorsed by The Red Bar.