DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — More than 21 years since the disappearance of Kemberly Ramer, investigators with the Walton County Sheriff's Office continue to comb through decades of evidence.

“Our investigators continue to revisit all facts of the case,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “But we need the public's help.”

In an effort to keep the case fresh in the minds of residents, the Sheriff’s Office has put together a new flier.

“We’re going to start posting those around town and we’re trying to get some billboards in the area. We’re trying to disperse her picture as much as possible so that maybe it will jog someone's memory,” agency spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said.

Ramer was 17 when she went missing from the Opp, Alabama, home of her father on Aug. 15, 1997. Her car was parked outside the home and her purse, keys and wallet were found in her room along with all of the shoes she owned, reports filed over the years indicate. There also were signs of a possible struggle in her bedroom.

Reports also indicate that it took some time for Ramer’s parents, who were estranged and lived apart, to realize that something could have happened to their daughter and report it. It wasn’t long after the disappearance that investigators and family members began to suspect foul play.

The FBI took the lead investigative role in the case before the end of 1997, and the one clue they were willing to release at the time, according to Northwest Florida Daily News reporting, was that some phone calls were made from Ramer’s father’s house at the time of the kidnapping.

“Somebody, when they were in that house, called some Florida numbers,” Kemberly’s mother, Sue Ramer (now Sue Infinger) told the paper in December 1997.

Infinger said the phone numbers dialed were not those that would have been familiar to her daughter, and she declined to elaborate at that time where in Florida the numbers were to or whose numbers they were.

But it didn’t take long for the focus of the investigation to include Walton County. The Opp Police Department has also remained involved in the investigation since 1997, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ramer’s family members also continue their desperate plea for information that could help them find their daughter.

“I need peace in my life and so does my family,” Sue Infinger, Ramer’s mother pleaded in a 2017 video released by the Sheriff’s Office.

When she went missing, Kemberly stood 5 feet, 4 inches and weighed about 130 pounds. She was wearing clear braces on her teeth and had thick eyebrows. She would be in her late 30s today.

Anyone with information about Kemberly’s disappearance is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511 or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111. You can remain anonymous.