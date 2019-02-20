Petersen joins Team Sandestin

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort recently announced that David Petersen has joined its team as director of Food & Beverage. In his new role, Petersen will be responsible for managing all food and beverage operations while delivering an excellent guest experience throughout the resort.

“We are excited to have David join Team Sandestin,” said Mark Hodgdon, senior vice president and general manager, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “He brings 26 years of food and beverage experience as well as a hospitality acumen that is aligned with our current and long-term goals. Through leadership and example, David demonstrates a friendly, courteous, service-oriented approach to guests.”

Prior to Sandestin, Petersen served as vice president of Food & Beverage for Callaway Resort & Gardens, Wyndham Peachtree Hotel and Conference Center, The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens, and Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa.

An American Hotel and Motel Association Certified Food and Beverage Executive (CFBE), Petersen received an associate of science degree in hospitality and tourism management from Palm Beach Community College.

Debetaz of Inlet Beach named to honor roll at Nebraska

Grace Debetaz of Inlet Beach has been named to the Deans' List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

Debetaz, a sophomore theatre major, was named to the Dean's List for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

Local students named to honor lists at TCC

Cooper Isacks of Santa Rosa Beach was recently named to the fall 2018 President's List at Tallahassee Community College. Students named to the Dean's List were Mackenzie Blay of Miramar Beach and Christina Rowell of Santa Rosa Beach.

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation.

Local student named to Dean's List at RIT

Sydney Padgett of Inlet Beach, who is in the graphic design program, made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 Fall Semester.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete,""D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.