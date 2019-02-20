Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to news@waltonsun.com or pgriffin@thedestinlog.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible.

Spring Fling Charity

The Men of Resurrection presents its 10th annual Spring Fling Charity event at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 24 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. This fun family event includes lunch catered by Carrabba's, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, plus a magician and games for the kids. All net proceeds go to local charities. Last year, $27,000 was raised. Tickets are $12/advance and $15/door. Tickets can be purchased at Resurrection Catholic Church, at the door or call 513-295-4073.

Friday Fish Fry at Corpus Christi

The Knights of Columbus Emerald Coast Council will have a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. March 1 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 307 Beach Drive in Destin. All are invited. Plates include fried fish, cheese grits, French fries, baked beans, coleslaw, desserts, tea and coffee. Take-out is available. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children. Call 650-3029.

Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat

The 12th annual Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat begins at 6 p.m. March 1 at the Community Center, 361 N. Tenth Street in DeFuniak Springs, and includes a western barbecue meal followed by music and messages. The cost per person is $10. Speakers include Rese Moore from Bonifay, and featured musicians will be the Sheila Smith Trio from Cottondale, Florida. On March 2 the program begins at 9 a.m. and includes speakers, musicians, lunch, door prizes and other surprises. The day concludes at 2 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Ladies are encouraged to attend one or both days of fellowship and spiritual blessing. For more information, visit www.flpwr.org or call 850-333-3406.

Fish Fry Fridays

Saint Rita Catholic Church hosts a fish fry from 3-7 p.m. March 8 at 137 Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost for complete meal including drink and dessert is $10 and children under 10 eat free. Take out orders are available. Proceeds benefit community service programs including the St. Vincent DePaul Society for the poor. Call 267-2558.

Family History Fair

The Northwest Florida Family History Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at 339 Lake Drive NW in Fort Walton Beach. Gain new skills and helpful information from knowledgeable and experienced instructors. To register, email your selection of classes to familyhistoryfair1@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/2A5Da2T to complete the registration form. There is no charge and no collections will be taken. For more information, call 420-6470.

Kids Kamp

Have a (snow)ball at Kids Kamp this spring break from March 18-20 at Good News United Methodist Church, 4747 U.S. Hwy. 98 W. in Santa Rosa Beach. At Polar Blast kids chill with new friends and warm up to Jesus For PreK through fourth grade, Polar Blast meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A $25 fee includes lunch, two snacks and a T-shirt. Adults could have fun too as a volunteer. Email Jessica at jessica@goodnewsumc.net to sign up. Call 622-9191.

Bible Study

The Faith Assembly Church, 306 S. Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach, will host an ongoing men’s Bible study at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Come explore the wisdom of the Bible and join a friendly discussion group. Pastor David Butler will lead.