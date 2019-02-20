As a partner of the New Orleans Saints, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host Legends Weekend at Sandestin March 8-10, and will welcome former Saints players and Saintsations to the resort and include many Saints-themed activities. Saints legends attendees include Deuce McAllister, Randall Gay, Michael Lewis, Tracy Porter, Dalton Hilliard, Tyrone Hughes, Robert Meachem, Devery Henderson, Pat Swilling and Jeff Charleston.

“We’re rolling out the black and gold to welcome the Saints legends for the weekend, all to support Sandestin Foundation for Kids,” said Sara Becnel, vice president of development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “Sandestin is already a favorite getaway for Saints fans, so to host such an amazing event with the Saints just made sense.”

Legends Weekend events include:

Friday, March 8, Mix and Mingle with the Legends

Guests booking overnight packages that include the Legend’s Gala and golfers booking their foursome for the Sandestin Foundation for Kids Charity Golf Tournament will be invited to a pre-game event at the exclusive Burnt Pine Golf Club. Attendees will be able to meet the Saints legends in an intimate mix and mingle setting, enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and have the chance to bid to play a round of golf with their favorite Saints legend.

Saturday, March 9, Saints Legends Charity Golf Tournament

Golfers will have the opportunity to play 18 holes on Raven Golf Club with their favorite Saints legend to benefit the Sandestin Foundation for Kids.

Saints Legends Meet and Greet

Join Saints legends at Barefoot Princess and Island Clothiers at the Village of Baytowne Wharf to get an autograph or snap a photo with your favorite legends and Saintsations at this free event. Guests will also be able to take pictures with the Super Bowl XLIV Championship trophy.

Saints Legends Gala

Guests are invited to show off their finest black and gold at the masquerade themed Legends Gala. This elegant sit-down dinner will feature a four-course meal, a live performance by New Orleans super group, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, and a live auction featuring autographed swag by current players such as Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Additional Saints items will be available during the silent auction benefiting the Sandestin Foundation for Kids.

The mission of the Sandestin Foundation for Kids is to make a meaningful and positive difference in children’s lives, guaranteeing that 100 percent of all donations support children in need locally and abroad.