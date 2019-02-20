The longtime editor of a small Marengo County newspaper is facing widespread condemnation after publishing an editorial last week calling for a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan.

Goodloe Sutton, the editor and publisher of The Democrat-Reporter, a weekly newspaper in Linden, wrote the editorial, which began: "Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again." The editorial said Democrats and "Democrats in the Republican Party" are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama, so the Klan should raid the "gated communities" where they live.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported on the editorial Monday and since then two universities have withdrawn awards they gave to Sutton. Lawmakers and others have called for him to resign, and the Alabama Press Association suspended his newspaper’s membership.

Sutton, 79, told the Advertiser he stands by his Feb. 14 editorial. During an interview with the Montgomery newspaper, Sutton suggested lynchings as a way to clean up Washington. He also questioned whether the KKK is violent, claiming the white supremacist terrorist organization "didn't kill but a few people."

"We'll get the hemp ropes out, loop them over a tall limb and hang all of them," Sutton told the newspaper.

The editorial has made national news and prompted calls from Alabama lawmakers for Sutton to apologize and resign from the paper where he has worked since 1964. His family has owned The Democrat-Reporter since 1917.

"What rock did this guy crawl out from under? This editorial is absolutely disgusting & he should resign -NOW!" U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said Tuesday on Twitter. "I have seen what happens when we stand by while people-especially those with influence- publish racist, hateful views. Words matter. Actions matter. Resign now!"

"For the millions of people of color who have been terrorized by white supremacy, this kind of 'editorializing' about lynching is not a joke — it is a threat," said U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, whose district includes Marengo County. "These comments are deeply offensive and inappropriate, especially in 2019. Mr. Sutton should apologize and resign."

The Alabama Press Association wrote a letter to Sutton and to the organization’s members saying that its board of directors voted Tuesday to censure him and suspend The Democrat-Reporter's membership.

"Because of your recent editorial advocating violence by the Ku Klux Klan, the Board of Directors of the Alabama Press Association is of the opinion that you have taken action which has brought disgrace upon newspapers in Alabama and the profession," the letter stated.

The APA also issued a statement saying it would have the right at its next meeting to consider expulsion of the newspaper.

The Democrat-Reporter, established in 1879, frequently publishes editorials with a conservative viewpoint and critical of the Democratic Party. The use of "Democrat" in its name reflects back to the period when nearly all white conservatives in the South were Democrats.

The KKK editorial was only the latest in a series of provocative opinions expressed by The Democrat-Reporter.

In a December editorial about the high cost of crime, the newspaper said: "Giving addicts enough free dope to kill themselves is cheaper than putting them in prison for killing other people to get a few bucks to buy more dope."

Weeks earlier, the newspaper complained that CBS News historically has "slandered the South" by providing too much coverage when whites kill blacks in the region.

In 2007, Sutton and his late wife, Jean, were inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi’s communication hall of fame for their work at the newspaper in the 1990s that helped bring down a corrupt sheriff. Jean Sutton, who died in 2003, had worked alongside her husband since 1964.

USM released a statement Tuesday saying it had removed Goodloe Sutton from the hall of fame after learning of the KKK editorial and his “recent and continued history of racist remarks.”

“The School of Communication strongly condemns Mr. Sutton’s remarks as they are antithetical to all that we value as scholars of journalism, the media, and human communication,” the statement said.

Later Tuesday, Auburn University's Journalism Advisory Council voted to rescind Sutton's 2009 award as an Alabama Distinguished Community Journalist. The award was presented to both Sutton and, posthumously, to Jean Sutton, whose award status would remain unaffected, according to The Auburn Plainsman, the student newspaper.

"The School of Communication and Journalism strongly condemns Goodloe Sutton's editorial," said Jennifer Adams, director of Auburn University’s School of Communication and Journalism in an email to The Tuscaloosa News. "Sutton's vile editorial has no place in our nation's discourse."

The Democrat-Reporter received national recognition for its efforts to expose the malfeasance of former Marengo County Sheriff Roger Davis, as well as the corruption in his office during the mid-1990s. Davis was later sent to federal prison after being convicted of extorting a bondsman.

In the wake of the controversy over last week's editorial, several other editorials from the newspaper have resurfaced. In one, he defended Harley Barber, a former University of Alabama student who left the school after repeatedly using racial epithets on Instagram. In another, he questioned the truth behind allegations three different women had brought against former Anniston Star Publisher H. Brandt Ayers, who was accused of spanking female reporters during the 1970s. Ayers resigned from the Star shortly after the allegations were published.

Linden, the county seat, has a population of about 2,000 people.