A certified nursing assistant who has worked for a senior care-giving company in Gainesville was arrested Tuesday after investigators say she stole more than $18,000 from a 71-year-old disabled woman to pay GRU, insurance, and Cox cable bills.

An Alachua County Sheriff's Office arrest report says Taylor Nicole Gober, 26, of Gainesville, was employed by Comfort Keepers Home Care, 1035 NW 57th St., when she stole $18,809.49 from the woman, who was under her care.

Investigators said Gober used the woman's bank information to pay her GRU bills. From March to November, investigators said, Gober paid $5,482.20 to GRU by fraudulently using the woman's bank card.

From December 2017 to January 2018, about $565 was paid to Progressive Insurance using the card. And from March until September, Gober used it to pay several monthly payments totaling $1,261.89 to Cox Communications.

Additionally, investigators said Gober stole three personal checks from the woman's checkbook and wrote them out to herself in the amounts of $2,000, $8,000 and $1,500 — $11,500 in total.

Gober was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft of more than $10,000 but less than $20,000, exploiting the elderly, seven fraud-related charges, and petit theft.

She is being held in lieu of a $82,600 bond.