LIVINGSTON — The West Alabama nen's basketball team, with the help of an 11-game winning streak, are ranked 20th in the D2SIDA poll.

UWA (20-5, 15-3) is the only Gulf South Conference school ranked inside the top 25.

UWA hosts Valdosta State (20-5, 13-4) on Saturday with the conference regular season title on the line. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Tigers lose to Fort Valley State

FORT VALLEY, Ga.- Fort Valley State University defeated West Alabama in women's basketball action in the HPE Basketball Arena on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-15) were led by J'Niyah Daniels with 22 points. Bria Dent finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Elaine Field led the team with nine rebounds.

West Alabama hosts Valdosta State on Saturday at 2 p.m.