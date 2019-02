2019 Spring Break Schedule

March 2-9

Colleges:

University of Florida, Mercer University, Ball State, Southern Indiana, Tulane, University of New Orleans, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Wright State, Appalachian State, East Carolina University, Middle Tennessee State, Cumberland University, Shorter University, Rhodes College, University Central Michigan, and Western Kentucky University

March 10-16

Colleges:

University of West Florida, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, Auburn University, Samford University, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Emory University, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi Southern, Ohio State University, Ohio University, Rice University, Southern Methodist, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas Christian University, University of North Texas, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, West Carolina University, North Carolina State, Young Harris College, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Northern Kentucky University, North Florida Community College, St. Louis University, Pearl River CC, Southern Miss, Purdue, Georgia Southwestern State, West Texas A&M, University of South Carolina, Sinclair CC, Delta State, and Kansas State University

High Schools:

Jackson Public Schools (MS), Memphis SD (TN), Nashville SD (TN), Dallas/Fort Worth/Houston SD (TX), Desoto County SD (MS), Carroll Academy HS (MS), Arlington HS (TX), Penwick SD (KS), Wilson County (TN)

March 17-23

Colleges:

Northwest Florida State College, Florida State University, Gulf Coast State College, Tallahassee CC, Clemson, Georgia College, Arkansas Tech, Oklahoma University, Oklahoma State, Central Oklahoma, Faulkner University, University South Alabama, University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, University of North Florida, Columbus State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, University of West Georgia, Louisiana State University, Jackson State, Missouri State, University of Tennessee, University of Texas-Austin

High Schools:

Okaloosa County (FL), Walton County (FL), Santa Rosa County (FL), Bay County (FL), Escambia County (FL), Leon County (FL), Carroll Academy HS (MS), Huntsville PS (AL), Montgomery PS (AL), Little Rock SD (AR), Hamilton/Knoxville County SD (TN)

March 24-30

Colleges:

Jacksonville State, Bevill State CC

High Schools:

Opp HS (AL), Lebanon HS (OH), Wheaton North HS (IL), Dothan PS (AL), Birmingham PS (AL), Muscogee County SD (GA), St. Louis PS (MO), Cincinnati PS (OH)

March 31- April 6

Colleges:

Kennesaw State

High Schools:

Marshall County HS (KY), Kell HS (GA), North Oldham HS (KY), Mobile County (AL), Atlanta/Dekalb/Fulton County PS (GA), Indianapolis PS (IN), Fayette/Jefferson County SD (KY), Lafayette SD (LA)

April 7-13

Colleges:

High Schools:

April 14-20

Colleges:

University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Delgado CC, Loyola University

High Schools:

Lexington HS (KY), Washington County SD (MD)

April 21-27 (Easter)

Colleges:

University of Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana University,

High Schools:

Mandeville HS (LA), Terrebone SD (LA), Baton Rouge SD (LA), Biloxi PS (MS)

