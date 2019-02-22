PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) " Entergy Corporation has been approved to buy solar power from a 50-megawatt power plant set to be built near Port Allen, Louisiana.

The Advocate reports the state Public Service Commission on Thursday approved a 20-year agreement between Entergy and the plant owner, Arizona-based Eagle Solar Group.

The agreement is expected to save the utility giant's customers a total of $29 million over the length of the contract. Entergy says construction on the plant is set to start in the next few months and end in 2020.

The agreement approval comes after Entergy New Orleans was found to have used paid actors to show support at public hearings for a gas-fired power plant. The New Orleans City Council approved a resolution Thursday requiring Entergy pay a $5 million penalty.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com