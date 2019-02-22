A Houma-Terrebonne Regional Planning Commission meeting tonight became a public venting session about the state's plan to resettle residents and former residents of the Isle de Jean Charles.

The public comment portion of the proceedings was dominated by those who opposed the project for various reasons, many having nothing to do with the purview of the commission or the items on the agenda.

Four speakers who live on Waterplant Road, the eastern boundary of the proposed subdivision, voiced concerns that the project would exacerbate flooding problems that already exist on their properties. Two others argued that the plans include inadequate provisions for the increased traffic created by the development.

Those issues will be taken up by the commission in the next step of the process when the Louisiana Land Trust, the state agency that owns the land on which the subdivision will be built and is acting as its developer, submits its engineering reports for consideration. That is likely at least a few months away.

Decades of storms, erosion and flooding have reduced the island, at the southeastern tip of Terrebonne, to a sliver of land occupied by a few dozen families, most low-income Native Americans. Planners, environmentalists and politicians nationwide see the relocation effort, funded through a $48 million federal grant, as a blueprint for communities facing rising seas resulting from climate change.

About $11.7 million of that grant has been used to purchase a 508-acre site along La. 24 near Chevron in Schriever for a 150-home community with several miles of walking trails, a fishing pond, parks, community center, ball fields, retail, storage, a nursery and open air market.

Members of the Isle de Jean Charles band of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe argued the relocation process had been hijacked and deviated from the intent of their original filing for federal grant money.

Tribal Chief Albert Naquin sought to have the name "Isle de Jean Charles" taken off the project because the tribe is still not committed to participating in it.

"We ain't gonna get nothing," Naquin said. "I think we're almost finished. They tell me not to give up, but I can't see it going anywhere."

Planning Commission Vice Chairman Jeremy Kelley said the emotion demonstrated about the issue was somewhat misplaced.

"I didn't expect this," Kelley said. "I'm disappointed that the folks used this platform to voice their opinion about civil matters and not the items on the agenda. I think they'll find they'll have a better place to voice their opinion, and that's when this stuff moves on to council. That's a better-suited location for their concerns."

The plan and preliminary proposals were found to have met the parish's initial criteria for a major subdivision.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.