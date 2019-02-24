Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: March 12, Tre Ragazzi, Gadsden; April 9, Lola’s on the River; May 14, Gridiron; June 11, Cracker Barrel, Attalla; July 9, Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City; Aug. 13, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society: March 23, Downtown Civic Center, 623 Broad St., 20th annual seminar; named an Alabama Bicentennial Genealogy Event celebrating 200 years of Alabama Roots; co-sponsored by Alabama Bicentennial Commission, Alabama Heritage, Gadsden Public Library and Greater Gadsden Tourism; J. Mark Lowe, CG, FUGA, will present, “Family Trees: Build One or Cut Them Down,” “Finding, Locating, and Using Online Manuscripts,” “Live or Webinar: Learning More About Genealogical Resources and Ten Tools You Need Today”; main fundraiser for maintenance of the Howard Gardner Nichols Memorial Library, the first free-standing library building in Alabama; RoseMary Hyatt (256-490-4683), Kathy Burttram (205-283-8890), Wayne or Gloria Gregg (256-706-3262); or neagslib@comcast.net

Line Dance Classes: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson Ave.; 256-549-4673

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more

Gadsden State International Festival: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 8 at Beck Conference Center, Wallace Drive Campus; country displays, food trucks (food available for purchase), entertainment, silent auction; free; 256-549-8438

Public Hearing: 6 p.m. March 25, the Southside City Council will conduct a public hearing at the regular scheduled council meeting in the council chambers located at Southside City Hall, 2255 Alabama Highway 77, Southside. The hearing will be on a rezoning application that has been filed by property owner Mike Burns.

Choose Life Banquet: 19th annual event is April 25 at The Venue at Coosa Landing; meal at 5:30 p.m., speaker at 6:30 p.m.; speaker is author and worship leader Steventhen Holland; meal catered by David Ayres of Tony’s; $25 per person or $200 per table of eight; Tammy Harris, 256-442-6101 or pregnancycentereptc@juno.com

Snead State Community College: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 11 and 25 and April 8 in Maze Music Building and April 22 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Community Wind Band rehearsal; concert 3 p.m. April 28 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Mike McGee, 256-840-4148 or michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu