Destin Army Recreation Area will host a hiring fair for seasonal and year-round positions with the federal government from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. CST March 8 at the Destin Army Recreation Center, 557 Calhoun Ave., Destin.

Positions include deckhands, laborers, recreation assistants, desk clerks and custodial workers. DARA officials will hire on the spot and offer signing bonuses up to $1,000.

Salaries range from $9.68 - $12 per hour and benefits include:

Predictable work schedulesUse of DARA facilities and marinaFree access to other MWR facilities, such as fitness and recreation centers, on most military installations

To apply at www.usajobs.gov, use keywords: Army Installation Management Command.

The Destin Army Recreation Area is a 15-acre gated resort along the Choctawhatchee Bay, just minutes from Harbor Walk Village and open year round for exclusive use by active duty and retired military members and their families. The resort offers villas, hotel rooms, RV sites, a marina and pool. It is owned by the U.S. Army’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.