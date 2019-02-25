Very good letter,”Battling Infanticide,” from Charles Minter. I’m sure he also wonders where the money goes when Floridians pay extra for a Choose Life license plate. It was to notify mothers where they could leave their newborn baby should they decide not to keep him or her. I have never seen a billboard, notice in newspaper, at fire stations, churches, etc., in all these years.

Also, it is rarely, if ever, publicized that there are serious complications from abortions. Dr. W.Matt Zban, a well-respected emergency room physician from Charlotte, N.C., called Catholic League President Bill Donohue and told him about his encounters several times each year with women who have had abortions. Endometritis (uterine infection), sepsis (bloodstream infection), pelvic pain (heavy vaginal bleeding), and death are all complications of legal abortion.

I attended a pro-life conference last year in Missouri and heard a panel of former abortion clinic staffers. One claimed they are not allowed to ever call an ambulance as ”it doesn’t look good.” Another former staffer claimed they wash the instruments in "Dawn and hot water." We shouldn’t be surprised. It’s a killing center.

Barbara Warburton, Destin