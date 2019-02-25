Most of us know, or may well be a part of, a golf buddies group. You know the drill, go away to play wall-to-wall golf for a long weekend.

Well, the group that became the Bratton Brothers Invitational (BBI) celebrates 50 years of doing so next month. Yes, I said 50 years. As with most groups it started with humble beginnings, but now numbers well over a 100 players.

I’ll let one of the original seven, and “historian” of the group, Greg Waldrop take up the story…

“In 1970, seven Birmingham golfing buddies traveled to Gulf Shores for a weekend of golf. All seven of us stayed in a two bedroom/one bath vacation home near the Intracoastal Waterway owned by the Bratton brothers’ (Bobby, Charles, Joe and Richard) parents. The original “cast members” were Bob Bratton, Joe Bratton, Roy Dillon, Jim Lynch (deceased), Butch Mitchell, Greg Waldrop and Waymond Whitten.

“Bobby Bratton recalls playing the Gulf Shores Country Club (the only course in the area then) for $5 a day plus cart. We drove down on a Friday after work. We played 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday. Now the tournament is a 3-day event (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) with an optional practice round on Wednesday.

“In 1973, a few of the 1970, 1971 and 1972 participants invited a buddy to join us. After 1973, several of those participants invited a buddy and so on and so on. This is how our group continued to grow. As the group got larger, additional houses were rented on what is now West Beach. In the 1970s, there were no “high-rise” condominiums like you see today. There were very few restaurants in Gulf Shores and no “fast food” restaurants at all. When we did not eat in or cook out, we dined at the Friendship House (now the Diner) in Gulf Shores and Meme’s Restaurant (damaged by Hurricane Frederic in September of 1979 and never reopened) in Bon Secour.

“In 1974, our current chairman/benevolent dictator, Hugh Johnson, became part of our group. In 1976, Hugh was elected permanent chairman and the rest is history. He has done a fantastic job for the BBI for many, many years. In 1977, we took the BBI out of the state of Alabama for the first time and headed east to the Panhandle of Florida landing on the Sandestin property. The Links course was the only course they had at that time. Over our 49 years, we have played tournament rounds on several courses in the Gulf Shores area and many courses in the Florida Panhandle including Destin, Freeport, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre, Pace, Panama City, Pensacola and Sandestin. We have played 22 plus different golf courses in Alabama and Florida since we started.

“There have been 591 golfers from 14 different states and Canada that have attended at least one of our 49 annual tournaments since 1970. In 1999, we had the largest number of participants ever. There were 156 golfers. We had to play our tournament (30th BBI) on two different golf courses each day. There have been father/son, brother/brother, grandfather/grandson and father-in-law/son-in-law combinations to play in many BBI tournaments. In 2018, we had our 1st “3-Generation” attendees. They were Tom Hancock, his son Tim Hancock and Tim’s son Justin Hancock. That’s special.

“We had a very special winner of our 45th annual BBI in 2014. Mr. Dick Majors (known to many as Major Dick) won our tournament. What makes it so “very special” is that he is 86 years young and has been playing in the BBI since 1990.

“In 2009, the 40th annual BBI was “ambushed” by Golf Digest. Matt Ginella, Senior Editor of Travel (now with the Morning Drive on the Golf Channel) presented us with “free beverage tickets” and filmed many of our participants as the tournament was being played on the Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club. The BBI was featured in an article with a group picture in the June 2009 issue of Golf Digest.

“A sad note concerning our tournament is that 57 of our “BBI Brothers” have passed away over our 49 years. They are truly missed.”

After the group were “ambushed” by Ginella, I heard from Waldrop and talked to Ginella. I wrote a column about the group. Waldrop reached back out to me now that their 50th annual event is impending and will be played March 6-9 in Gulf Shores at Craft Farms. They are full with more than 100 players and a waiting list. Waldrop is the “Ironman” having played in every round except one since the very start and he will be there again this year.

More power to the group. What started out small has grown and grown, with many fond memories along the way and lifelong friendships made…both on and off the golf course.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 26 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com