Florida beaches are some of the best and most appreciated in the country, according to TripAdvisor.
With no two sunrises or sunsets being alike, locals know the value and beauty of their Florida beaches. And now the rest of the world does too, thanks to TripAdvisor and its annual list of the country’s 25 best beaches.
For the 2019 rankings, Florida holds ten of the best beaches in America. And Clearwater Beach holds onto its 2018 title as “TripAdvisor’s #1 Beach in the United States.”
With nearly 11,000 reviews on TripAdvisor, 73 percent of them rate Clearwater Beach as “excellent,” and a featured review of the beach states: “The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon.”
A visitor from Minnesota bragged about the inexpensive cabana rental on the beach in his TripAdvisor review, while one from Orlando noted that he “really enjoyed the white powdery sand as well as the various shops and restaurants all around.”
When you should you visit Clearwater Florida? For the best weather, plan your trip between Jan. and Mar. or between Sept. and Nov., but keep in mind, this is the most crowded time as well.
Other than the obvious, the beach, what is there to do in Clearwater? Check out Pier 60, Sand Key Park, Booker Creek Reserve or the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.
Don’t forget to eat! Take a foodie road trip to Tampa while you’re visiting Clearwater Beach
Other Florida beaches that made list include Panama City Beach, Saint Pete Beach and Pensacola Beach.
The full list:
Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
Ka'anapali Beach. Lahaina, Hawaii
Panama City Beach, Panama City Beach, Florida
Saint Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach, Florida
Pensacola Beach, Pensacola Beach, Florida
Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Puako, Hawaii
St. Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
Cherry Grove Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Navarre Beach, Navarre, Florida
Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Hawaii
South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida
Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, Florida
Coronado Beach, Coronado, California
Wailea Beach, Wailea, Hawaii
Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
Newport Beach, Newport Beach, California
Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii
Coligny Beach, Hilton Head, South Carolina
Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay), Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Napili Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Massachusetts
Sandbridge Beach, Virginia Beach, Virginia