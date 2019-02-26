Florida beaches are some of the best and most appreciated in the country, according to TripAdvisor.

With no two sunrises or sunsets being alike, locals know the value and beauty of their Florida beaches. And now the rest of the world does too, thanks to TripAdvisor and its annual list of the country’s 25 best beaches.

For the 2019 rankings, Florida holds ten of the best beaches in America. And Clearwater Beach holds onto its 2018 title as “TripAdvisor’s #1 Beach in the United States.”

With nearly 11,000 reviews on TripAdvisor, 73 percent of them rate Clearwater Beach as “excellent,” and a featured review of the beach states: “The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon.”

A visitor from Minnesota bragged about the inexpensive cabana rental on the beach in his TripAdvisor review, while one from Orlando noted that he “really enjoyed the white powdery sand as well as the various shops and restaurants all around.”

When you should you visit Clearwater Florida? For the best weather, plan your trip between Jan. and Mar. or between Sept. and Nov., but keep in mind, this is the most crowded time as well.

Other than the obvious, the beach, what is there to do in Clearwater? Check out Pier 60, Sand Key Park, Booker Creek Reserve or the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Other Florida beaches that made list include Panama City Beach, Saint Pete Beach and Pensacola Beach.

The full list:

Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, FloridaKa'anapali Beach. Lahaina, HawaiiPanama City Beach, Panama City Beach, FloridaSaint Pete Beach, St. Pete Beach, FloridaPensacola Beach, Pensacola Beach, FloridaSiesta Beach, Siesta Key, FloridaHapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Puako, HawaiiSt. Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Beach, FloridaFort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, FloridaDriftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, GeorgiaCherry Grove Beach, North Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaNavarre Beach, Navarre, FloridaPoipu Beach Park, Poipu, HawaiiSouth Beach, Miami Beach, FloridaHollywood Beach, Hollywood, FloridaCoronado Beach, Coronado, CaliforniaWailea Beach, Wailea, HawaiiOgunquit Beach, Ogunquit, MaineNewport Beach, Newport Beach, CaliforniaWaikiki Beach, Honolulu, HawaiiColigny Beach, Hilton Head, South CarolinaManini'owali Beach (Kua Bay), Kailua-Kona, HawaiiNapili Beach, Lahaina, HawaiiRace Point Beach, Provincetown, MassachusettsSandbridge Beach, Virginia Beach, Virginia