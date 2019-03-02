The rosters for the 11th annual SUBWAY High School All-Star game were announced this week. The game took place on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

The East girls’ team included members from our local schools. Representing Gulf Breeze were center mid Katie Player, goalkeeper Nicole Manderson, and defensive player Sydney Wood. For Milton there were center mid MC Mina and center back Niaya Wells. Navarre was represented by mid forward Anakah Madril, forward/mid forward Jennifer Seward, goalkeeper Jessika Seward, mid forward Jocelyn Fernandez, and goalkeeper Rosie Martino. Representing Pace were outside defensive player Destiny Kornegay and center mid Valerie Goodwin.

Navarre High School's Rob Simon coached the East girls' team.

The East boys’ team included ten players from our local schools. Gulf Breeze and Navarre led the way, each with three representatives. For Gulf Breeze there were left wing Caleb Passmore, left back Christian McEwan, and right wing Colby Copeland. Navarre was represented by center back/right back Ethan Green, defensive/center mid/left back/left wing Kenny Morillo, and defensive middle/center mid Maison Fralick. Milton’s lone representative was mid/striker Michael Oliveria. Pace was represented by utility players Caleb Confusione and Isaac Kelly.

Milton High School's Emidio DaGraca coached the East boys' team