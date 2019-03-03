Gallant Homemakers

The Gallant Homemakers and Community Leaders met at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Willingham Music House on Gallant Road. There were five visitors and 13 members present.

President Kathy Sapp called the meeting to order. Daphney Gray gave a wonderful devotion. Minutes were read by Marie McClendon and treasurer’s report was given by Gwen Bradley. Gwen advised that she had sold quite a few of the RADA Knife products and had sent in a new order to replace those she had sold. Anyone interested in purchasing a RADA Knife product should get in touch with her. Lillian Brownell supplied Valentine’s candy to each attendee.

The Quilt Committee gave a report on the quilt. Melba McClendon said the spring quilt would be “Summer Breeze” and it would be a king-size quilt. Everyone was to meet Feb. 18 at the fire hall to begin putting the quilt together. They were to begin sewing at 9 a.m. and possibly work until noon.

A sample of the quilt was displayed at the meeting, and everyone was in agreement that this would be a beautiful quilt. Tickets would be sold whenever the quilt is finished.

Gwen Bradley did a show and tell on how to use a snap coat hanger and hang your recipe on your knob of your kitchen cabinet for easy reading during your baking and cooking.

Mark Willingham delighted the group with his playing several songs on his dulcimer. All in all it was a very enjoyable meeting.

With no further business, the club enjoyed a lunch prepared by Joyce Willingham at the Music House.

The next meeting will at 1 p.m. March 11 at the Gallant Community Center.

— Marie McClendon