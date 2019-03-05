ARIES (March 21-April 19): The desire to "get on with it" can cause you to make snap decisions that you regret later. The head of an enterprise can take the need for speed and quick results too seriously.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Excessive input can prevent you from hearing the facts. Try to stick to the middle path even when urged to choose a side in a debate or one direction over another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some of your companions may not be cooperative if you try to take the lead. Channel energies into activities similar to sports that have definite rules of fair play.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There is no way to guarantee long-term security, but you could consider the pros and cons of a variety of plans. You may remain within the nucleus of a group but may find a position change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): New friends may seem exciting but familiar companions may be a better-known. If you adhere to high ideals and stick to solid principles, you won't make irreparable mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your sympathies could be misplaced. Your business instincts are temporarily out of kilter and you may be mired in emotional issues.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your money in your pocket, a smile on your face and remain patient. Something better is bound to come along by next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone may want you to prove your affection by putting money at risk. It does no good to invest in inexpensive tools if you do not know how to use them properly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be prone to wishful thinking and unclear about business tactics. Avoid creating unnecessary financial obligations or entanglements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your business-oriented mind can juggle the checkbook or handle calculations. Take pride in an ability to be decisive without being selfish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take some time to sit back and reflect on what is important. It is true that a fool and his money are soon parted so don't be foolish.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may think that speed is essential but can only do so much in a small amount of time. The harder you push the more likely it is that someone will push back.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Many areas of your life can improve but you will need to remain organized and act responsibly to keep your position. Don't begin anything new or it will be difficult to get ahead in the future. You may have an urge to escape on a romantic vacation. During June making a change in career or initiating a business venture could be unwise. In August you might enjoy relaxing activities and feel more optimistic about the future. Your romantic nature could get of hand in September when you may begin looking for love in all the wrong places.