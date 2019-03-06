SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico – The 14th-ranked Alabama men’s golf team closed play at the 2019 Querencia Cabo Collegiate on Tuesday afternoon, finishing in 13th place with a 54-hole team total of 914 (301-303-310).

Freshman Prescott Butler led Alabama over the three-day, 54-hole event, finishing tied for 26th overall with a total score of 4-over par 217 (73-71-73).

Alabama will return to action on March 15-17 when it competes at the Linger Longer Invitational, which will be held on the par-72, 7,073-yard Great Waters Golf Club course in Greensboro, Ga.