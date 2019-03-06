Utah Jazz (36-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-36, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup with Utah. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Pelicans are 20-22 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 47.1 rebounds. Davis leads the Pelicans with 12.4 boards.

The Jazz are 15-16 in road games. Utah is seventh in the league with 36 defensive rebounds per game, led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.0. The two teams match up for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 51.4 percent and averaging 27.1 points. Jrue Holiday has averaged 6.4 assists and 22.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 23.3 points and has added 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Derrick Favors is shooting 61.9 percent and has averaged 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 50.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 48.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Dairis Bertans: out (personal), Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (anle).

Jazz Injuries: Raul Neto: out (hamstring), Dante Exum: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.