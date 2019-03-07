Marcia Carollynne (Lynne) Wells, age 77, of St. Joe Beach died on March 2, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 18, 1942 to Leonore Estelle Snyder and Paul Martin Johnsen, Sr. She grew up in Miami, Florida, attended Huntington College and Miami-Dade College. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Winston, a brother, Paul M. Johnsen, Jr. (Mary) (Jupiter, FL) and nephews Charles (Paris, France) and David (Atlanta, GA). She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Joseph Bay Chapter and St. Joseph Catholic Church. As an animal advocate it is requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Shelter or any other animal service would be appreciated. A Memorial Mass will be held on March 13, 2019 at 11 ET at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port St. Joe. Services under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.