HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Alabama’s Angelica Moresco carded a 1-under par 70 on Friday and is in a tie for sixth after the opening round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

As a team, the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide ended the day with a team total of 309 and is in 17th place.

Moresco birdied four holes on Friday. She will come into the second round just two strokes back of the individual leader, Frida Kinhult of Florida State (68).