SUNDAY | 3.10

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; Beverly Keel, 256-549-7195

Northside Community Club: 4 p.m., 411 N. Ninth St.

MONDAY | 3.11

American Legion Post 71, Attalla: 6 p.m., American Legion Building

Order of the Eastern Star: Coosa Valley Chapter No. 551, 7 p.m., Cedar Bend Lodge, Southside

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 9 a.m., practice

Dwight Masonic Lodge No. 550: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Boy Scout Troop 82: 7 p.m., Scout cabin; 256-492-3535

Snead State Community College: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Maze Music Building; Community Wind Band rehearsal; concert 3 p.m. April 28 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Mike McGee, 256-840-4148 or michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu

TUESDAY | 3.12

Smile A While: 11 a.m., Tre Ragazzi; Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

Calhoun County Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club: 7 p.m., Room 123, Brewer Hall, Jacksonville State University; 256-820-8736

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon.

WEDNESDAY | 3.13

Thompson Community Center Prime Timers: 10:30 a.m., guest speaker and covered-dish lunch; Janet Simmons, 256-549-4738

National Association of Retired Federal Employees: 10:45 a.m., Downtown Civic Center

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center, cake and games

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; Beverly Keel, 256-549-7195

Gadsden Kiwanis Club: Noon, second floor, Gadsden Museum of Art, 515 Broad St.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

THURSDAY | 3.14

Northeast Alabama Council of Retired AFL-CIO: 1:30 p.m., Local 2176, Wall Street

Gadsden Quilt Guild: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Civic Center; new members welcome; 256-549-4740

Regional 310 Authority: Noon, 1147 Walnut St.

Vietnam Veterans of America: Chapter No. 637, 7 p.m., Camp Omer Pendley, Alabama Highway 77 and Lake Rhea Road; Larry Howard, 256-492-6975, or 256-441-6976

El Señor Club: 10 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; door-prize day

Alabama City Historical Association: 6 p.m., old Alabama City Fire Station

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 4080: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Attalla

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rotary Club of Gadsden: Noon to 1 p.m., Gadsden Country Club; Stephanie Buckner, 256-456-0018

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

FRIDAY | 3.15

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Alan Williams, Kim Nichols, Don McMurray and Beverly Keel; $6; 256-549-7195 or 256-546-5072

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., pool tournament; beginning and intermediate divisions; entry fee; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

SATURDAY | 3.16

Downtown Gadsden: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, $6

Republican Breakfast Club of Etowah County: 8 a.m., Western Sizzlin; 256-547-3696

Marine Corps League: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd.; Lynn McCary, 256-538-2216

Northeast Alabama Ballroom Dance Society: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., dance lessons, $10 per person; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $2 extra to stay for dance; themes and attire vary monthly; for those who forego dance lessons, admission is $6 for members and $12 for guests at the door; Rainbow City Community Center & Library; Ginger, 256-490-5805.

Pilot Club of Gadsden: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Applebee’s, 1722 Rainbow Drive; pancake breakfast fundraiser for the club’s projects; $5

VFW Post 8600: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day celebration; Woody Strut Band; authentic Irish food; 256-546-2440, after 3 p.m.

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama